Relaxation will be revoked if there is violation in lockdown, social distancing norms: CM Kejriwal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 04 reacted on chaos at some shops.

He said that if we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there.

"Shop owners will have to take the responsibility, if the norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop then the shop will be shut," added Kejriwal.

