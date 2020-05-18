Autos, cycle-rickshaws, buses to run in Delhi with limited passengers: CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed about new relaxations on transportation to be followed in national capital in fourth phase of lockdown.
He said, "Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for aggregators.
Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed but only with 1 passenger.
For two-wheelers, pillion rider will not be allowed.
There will be no activity allowed in containment zones.
Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time.
Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus.
Transport Department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus".