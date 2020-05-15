Covid-19: Delhi allows buses, autos and taxis under lockdown 4.0 | Oneindia News

Global  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today gave details of lockdown 4 extended in the capital till May 31.

Markets and shopping complexes can reopen on an odd-even basis in Delhi and buses, autos and taxis can run with limited passengers, Standalone shops will also be allowed but salons will stay shut for now.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a series of riders as he eased restrictions for lockdown 4, which will remain in force till May 31.

The Uttar Pradesh government will send 12,000 buses to ferry stranded migrants to their states.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked state governments to provide lists of the migrants who need rides home.

