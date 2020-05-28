Delhi CM says capital is 4 teps ahead of virus, permanent lockdown unfeasible | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:26s - Published 2 hours ago Delhi CM says capital is 4 teps ahead of virus, permanent lockdown unfeasible | Oneindia News Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that capital city was 4 steps ahead in the fight against the virus and that citizens must learn to live with the disease; Karnataka decides to skip Sunday curfew this week on public demand, state buses to ply, activities permitted between 7 am and 9 pm; US police officer who pinned down African-American man George Floyd has been charged with third degree and more news this hour #1yearModiGovt #ModiLetter #DonaldTrump #Lockdown5 0

