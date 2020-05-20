Cyclone Amphan: Atleast 2 killed in West Bengal as cyclone makes landing | Oneindia News

Two women were reportedly killed in Howrah district and Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal due to uprooting of trees as Cyclone Amphan with a windspeed of up to 190 kmph entered into West Bengal.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today recalled the buses she had arranged for migrants after the Congress waited till 4 pm for Uttar Pradesh to allow them in.

Hundreds of buses had lined up at Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh since morning, with Congress leaders protesting at the site.

Home Minister Amit Shah announced today that Class 10 and 12 board exams have been granted exemption from lockdown measures.

Special buses for students will be arranged by the respective state governments.

A mysterious "boom" heard in large parts of Bengaluru this afternoon that left residents of the city and social media users puzzled.