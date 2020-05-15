Coronavirus: Govt says doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 13.3 days now | Oneindia News

The health ministry also said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13% to 3.02% since the lockdown was implemented while the recovery rate has improved to 41%.

Pre-lockdown doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was 3.4 days, now it is 13.3.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi held the first online meeting of opposition parties to discuss the coronavirus crisis today.

She said that The government has abandoned any pretence of being democratic, has no compassion for the poor and has embarked on a "wild adventure of so-called reforms including a grand clearance sale of public sector units.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

PM Modi made the announcements after aerial surveys of areas hit by the cyclone and holding review meetings with the chief ministers of Odisha and West Bengal.

The Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government in Maharashtra came under attack from the opposition BJP on Friday over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with The BJP holding a protest against the state government.