Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Govt says doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 13.3 days now | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Coronavirus: Govt says doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 13.3 days now | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Govt says doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 13.3 days now | Oneindia News

The health ministry also said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13% to 3.02% since the lockdown was implemented while the recovery rate has improved to 41%.

Pre-lockdown doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was 3.4 days, now it is 13.3.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi held the first online meeting of opposition parties to discuss the coronavirus crisis today.

She said that The government has abandoned any pretence of being democratic, has no compassion for the poor and has embarked on a "wild adventure of so-called reforms including a grand clearance sale of public sector units.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

PM Modi made the announcements after aerial surveys of areas hit by the cyclone and holding review meetings with the chief ministers of Odisha and West Bengal.

The Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government in Maharashtra came under attack from the opposition BJP on Friday over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with The BJP holding a protest against the state government.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Texas has had 1,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last week – but Gov. Abbott insists the state is ready to reopen

(Natural News) Coronavirus cases in Texas are rising every day. The state has been reporting more...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'When India decides, it performs': Dr Harsh Vardhan at WHO's Executive Board session [Video]

'When India decides, it performs': Dr Harsh Vardhan at WHO's Executive Board session

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took charge as the Chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board. "When India decides, it performs. We eradicated polio and small pox in our..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
What does the 'R' number of coronavirus mean? [Video]

What does the 'R' number of coronavirus mean?

The 'R' number of coronavirus is a figure that is being closely scrutinised as ministers decide when to end lockdown in the UK. Boris Johnson has said the country must keep the R rate below one in..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:05Published