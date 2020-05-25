Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Domestic flights resume, but chaos at Delhi airport as some flights cancelled | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Domestic flights resume, but chaos at Delhi airport as some flights cancelled | Oneindia News

Domestic flights resume, but chaos at Delhi airport as some flights cancelled | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 1.38 lakhs, curve steepens over last 10 days; Domestic flights resume amid some chaos as flights are cancelled allegedly without information; Uttar Pradesh says states must inform govt if they want to employ migrant workers from UP; Red & orange alerts for heat wave issued for some parts of North India and more news #IndiaFlights

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geekysachith

Sachith H M Domestic flights resume today, over 80 cancellations at Delhi airport, 20 in Bengaluru. Chaos and confusion prevail… https://t.co/ONKdhq792T 4 minutes ago

thisiskutty

Anvesh @HardeepSPuri @chetan_bhagat Sir, we did appreciate your efforts. But one can't just sugarcoat everything. Y You've… https://t.co/pif5KP7qjP 3 hours ago

rishika625

Rishika Baruah Chaos over domestic flight travel as flights resume tomorrow! What’s happening in different states? Our team of re… https://t.co/4udpnO6hod 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day 62: Guidelines for domestic flight passengers from different states | Oneindia News [Video]

Day 62: Guidelines for domestic flight passengers from different states | Oneindia News

On day 62 of the countrywide lockdown, India has lifted restrictions on domestic flights. Although limited airports and number of flights are operating, it is a relief for this hard-hit sector where..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:40Published
Covid-19: India now 10th biggest hotspot, varied quarantine rules as flights resume [Video]

Covid-19: India now 10th biggest hotspot, varied quarantine rules as flights resume

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, varied quarantine rules as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:05Published