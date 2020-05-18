Covid-19: After Zomato, Swiggy announces 1,100 layoffs | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:49s
After Zomato now Food delivery company Swiggy will lay off 1,100 employees over the next few days, as the coronavirus pandemic hit its core and cloud kitchen businesses.

As India went into lockdown 4 to fight coronavirus, The central Govt said today that States and union territories cannot dilute restrictions despite widespread relaxations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as a Member of Legislative Council which facilitates his continuation in office beyond May 28.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit back at the Congress demanding his resignation over the accident at Auraiya with a taunt, saying the party resembled a cat which was seeking salvation after consuming a hundred mice.

CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for the pending 10th and 12th board Exams has beenr eleased on the HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal's twitter handle.

