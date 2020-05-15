Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:15s
Covid-19 crisis: India among 62 nations to seek probe into pandemic, WHO response | Oneindia News

India recorded the biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases at 5,000 taking the total cases across 96,000 and number of deaths past 3,000.

India enters the first day of the Lockdown 4.0 with many more relaxations and greater flexibility for states to demarcate zones and impose or lift restrictions based on the MHA guidelines.

Lockdown 4.0 sees nod to much more economic activity than before, including reopening of shops and markets but not malls and theatres.

To monitor the economic relief package, PM Modi has constituted an informal group of Ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and including top ministers of the govt.

Watch for more top news at this hour.

