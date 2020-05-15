Day 61: 3rd consecutive day of India reporting more than 6,000 cases| Oneindia News

Global  

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 6,654 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,25,101 cases, the Union Health Ministry said today.

The country has registered 3,720 deaths linked to COVID-19 so far.

Of these, 137 patients died in the last 24 hours.

A total of 51,784 patients have recovered in India.

According to the GOvt data Nearly 25,000 cases have been reported in the last four days.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours with 2,940 new patients, followed by 784 cases in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that passengers disembarking from short-haul domestic flights need not go into quarantine.

Several states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir - later announced a mandatory quarantine for the passengers entering the states by planes.

