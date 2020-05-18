Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Day 56: Some states announce slew of relaxations, some others are cautious | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 07:03s - Published
Day 56: Some states announce slew of relaxations, some others are cautious | Oneindia News

Day 56: Some states announce slew of relaxations, some others are cautious | Oneindia News

India is now navigating through the 4th phase of the lokdown which has been significantly relaxed in most parts of the country, even as the number of fresh cases continues to rise.

4,970 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total past 1 lakh.

Here is what Lockdown 4.0 will look like in various states.

#Lockdown4 #IndiaCoronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

May 19TH: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News [Video]

May 19TH: :Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

Having been found guilty on charges of adultery, Anne Boleyn—the second wife of King Henry VIII of England and the mother of Queen Elizabeth I—was beheaded on this day. On this Day In the year..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:52Published
Flattening the curve in some U.S. states [Video]

Flattening the curve in some U.S. states

Some states seem to be really close to flattening the curve, but others still have a lot of work to do. Data collected by NPR shows Vermont, Hawaii, Montana and Alaska are almost there, while other hot..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published