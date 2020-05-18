Day 56: Some states announce slew of relaxations, some others are cautious | Oneindia News
India is now navigating through the 4th phase of the lokdown which has been significantly relaxed in most parts of the country, even as the number of fresh cases continues to rise.
4,970 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total past 1 lakh.
Here is what Lockdown 4.0 will look like in various states.
