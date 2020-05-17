Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: India reports 4,987 new cases in 24 hours, biggest single day jump | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Coronavirus: India reports 4,987 new cases in 24 hours, biggest single day jump | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India reports 4,987 new cases in 24 hours, biggest single day jump | Oneindia News

Union Health Ministry said today India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927 cases so far, including 2,872 deaths, .

Of the total deaths linked to COVID-19, 120 patients died in the last 24 hours.

More than 34,000 patients have been cured so far as the recovery rate stood at 37.51 per cent this morning Kerala reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the southern state, which had reported first three coronavirus patients in India, to 87.

The state, which had last week declared that it had flattened the curve, reported only 20 active cases on May 10 but six days later, on May 16, there are 87 cases, an increase of 60 positive cases.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has criticised the government's policy announcements on eight key sectors on Saturday as heavy on privatisation, which could lead to job cuts.

It said that is a sad day for the nation and its people, who were on a euphoria hearing the first three days' announcements.

#Coronavirus #Covid19inIndia #IndiaFightsCovid19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_honeych_

Abdul Hannan عبدالحنان RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: India reports its biggest daily increase since the coronavirus outbreak, with 4,987 new cases and 120 new death… 47 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

World Hypertension Day: How to keep Hypertension at bay: watch | Oneindia News [Video]

World Hypertension Day: How to keep Hypertension at bay: watch | Oneindia News

Hypertension is when a person' blood pressure is persistently above 140 systolic or more than 90 mm diastolic. most cases have no cause- essential Hypertension. 90-95 % of cases are of essential..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:48Published
China's Wuhan has tested third of residents for coronavirus [Video]

China's Wuhan has tested third of residents for coronavirus

City embarks on enormous testing exercise after emergence of new clusters of cases following end of lockdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published