Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th

According to the Union Health Ministry A record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to nearly 1.82 lakh cases.

The number of total deaths linked to the highly infectious illness crossed the 5,000-mark after 193 patients died yesterday, according to official data.

This is the first time that the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8,000-mark in a single day.

The country - ninth worst hit due to the pandemic - has been registering record spikes for the last three days.

The centre has extended the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

In a statement titled "Unlock 1" to indicate that the country - at least in trade and economic activities - is slowly coming out of the coronavirus crisis, the government said all services and activities except select ones like international flights and gyms outside containment zones will resume in phases #Unlock1