Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th

Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th

According to the Union Health Ministry A record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to nearly 1.82 lakh cases.

The number of total deaths linked to the highly infectious illness crossed the 5,000-mark after 193 patients died yesterday, according to official data.

This is the first time that the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8,000-mark in a single day.

The country - ninth worst hit due to the pandemic - has been registering record spikes for the last three days.

The centre has extended the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

In a statement titled "Unlock 1" to indicate that the country - at least in trade and economic activities - is slowly coming out of the coronavirus crisis, the government said all services and activities except select ones like international flights and gyms outside containment zones will resume in phases #Unlock1

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Centre in lockdown exit mode, limits curbs to containment zones till June 30

A day before the end of the fourth phase of lockdown, the Home Ministry on Saturday issued new...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeepakD45128876

*Deepak Rajput *5 जून 2020 कबीर साहेब प्रकट दिवस* RT @thefirstindia: #UNLOCK1 | #Phase1- Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality service… 19 hours ago

thefirstindia

First India #UNLOCK1 | #Phase1- Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality se… https://t.co/HKC8xjTsvf 19 hours ago

thefirstindia

First India #UNLOCK1 | #Phase1- Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality se… https://t.co/znbxqIbhPj 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News [Video]

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
Vikram Chandra decodes ‘Unlock1’ announced by government & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra decodes ‘Unlock1’ announced by government & other top news

With lockdown 4.0 coming to an end, the government has announced #Unlock1. While curbs will continue in containment zones, the govt plans to open up religious places and eateries from June 8th...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:43Published