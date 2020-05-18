CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan.

The weather bureau said Odisha, West Bengal and its sub-Himalayan parts, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall till May 21.A year after it was hit by Cyclone Fani, one of the worst storms in decades, Odisha is prepared to evacuate over 1 million people, according to the state officials.

Twelve coastal districts - Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh - are under a close watch.