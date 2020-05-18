Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published
#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News

#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan.

The weather bureau said Odisha, West Bengal and its sub-Himalayan parts, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall till May 21.A year after it was hit by Cyclone Fani, one of the worst storms in decades, Odisha is prepared to evacuate over 1 million people, according to the state officials.

Twelve coastal districts - Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh - are under a close watch.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

India5My

Dhanuka RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: NDRF making announcements asking people in West Bengal's Digha to stay indoors in wake of Cyclone Amphan https://t.co/… 19 minutes ago

Indian_Rainman

Weatherman Rainman India #cycloneAmphan still on course to hit #bengal, #Bangladesh Very severe #weather alert starting in 36 hrs for… https://t.co/iJIKX54c9L 39 minutes ago

RaushanJha_

Raushan Jha Bengal and Odisha are on High Alert . #CycloneAmphan #CyclonicStorm https://t.co/bsZZzPeF9t 42 minutes ago

Jayan_Vijayan_

Kavin K RT @sarayu_r: #Odisha and #Bengal have been put on a yellow alert by the weather office. 10 NDRF teams are deployed in Odisha and 7 teams i… 57 minutes ago

iamdivyakrish

🌜Divya Krishnan🌛 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Cyclone Amphan: MHA issues warning to Odisha, WB; IMD issues orange alert to Bengal #CycloneAmphan #Amphan https://t… 1 hour ago

Anishakhtar

Aatmanirbhar RT @htTweets: #WATCH | Cyclone Amphan may intensify into ‘super cyclone’, Odisha & Bengal on alert. #CycloneAmphan https://t.co/iyGrYHWmu2 1 hour ago

SyedYaseen114

Syed Mohammed Yaseen RT @MirrorNow: #Odisha and #Bengal have been put on a yellow alert by the weather office. 10 NDRF teams are deployed in Odisha and 7 teams… 1 hour ago

H_Connectindia

Humanity Connect #Odisha and #Bengal have been put on a yellow alert by the weather office. 10 NDRF teams are deployed in Odisha and… https://t.co/so4kSeqC1B 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan | ‘37 teams have been deployed in Odisha & WB’: NDRF DG [Video]

Cyclone Amphan | ‘37 teams have been deployed in Odisha & WB’: NDRF DG

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, S N Pradhan informed about the preparation in West Bengal and Odisha to tackle Cyclone Amphan. Pradhan said, “In Odisha (7 districts) and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Board exam schedules out: Class 10 & 12 exams in July, list on cbse.nic.in | Oneindia News [Video]

Board exam schedules out: Class 10 & 12 exams in July, list on cbse.nic.in | Oneindia News

Class 10th and 12th Board exams will take place in July, details out on cbse.nic.in and on HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal's Twitter handle. Apart from that, Karnataka has significantly eased curbs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:41Published