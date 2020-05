PM Modi announces Rs 1000 crore immediate relief for cyclone-hit West Bengal | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:14s - Published 2 hours ago PM Modi announces Rs 1000 crore immediate relief for cyclone-hit West Bengal | Oneindia News PM Modi announces Rs 1000 crore immediate Central assistance to West Bengal due to cyclone Amphan; Congress President Sonia Gandhi chairs opposition meet, BSP, SP, AAp skip it, AAP says it did not receive invitation for Opposition meet; The Monetary Policy Committee Friday slashed the repo rate by another 40 basis points from 4.4% to 4% to revive growth; Top US scientist warns govts to ease restrictions slowly as a vaccine may not be possible in the near future and more news 0

Recent related news from verified sources Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal for relief work Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited West Bengal to review the situation arising out of...

