Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted review meeting in West Bengal’s Basirhat over cyclone Amphan on May 22.

He was accompanied by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the meeting, the PM announced Rs 1000 crore allocated for immediate assistance of West Bengal in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

Till now, cyclone has left 80 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal.

PM Modi will also visit Odisha later today.