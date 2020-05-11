'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee

Global  

In the view of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will be advance or package.

"Prime Minister announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it'll be advance or a package.

He said he'll decide later on but he said it may be advance also.

I said whatever you will give you decide, we'll give you details.

We have to help people so we've started relief work.

I told PM that we'll get Rs 53,000 Cr from central govt regarding food subsidy, social schemes and central schemes wherever our money is there.

So I said you try to give some money to us so that we can work in this crisis," said CM Banerjee.

