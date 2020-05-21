Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal CM announces compensation of Rs. 2.5 lakh for kin of deceased | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal CM announces compensation of Rs. 2.5 lakh for kin of deceased | Oneindia

Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal CM announces compensation of Rs. 2.5 lakh for kin of deceased | Oneindia

Six hours of Cyclone Amphan's wrecking winds left Kolkata airport flooded and many structures within damaged.

Seventy-two people died in Bengal as winds at 120 km/hour and heavy rain left a trail of devastation.

Visuals from the Kolkata airport showed a flooded tarmac, runways and hangars.

In one area, the roof seemed to have caved in.

Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 2.5 lakh compensation to families of those who died in Cyclone Amphan.

Airlines will have to follow ticket price guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry when they restart some domestic flights.

A Delhi-Mumbai flight ticket will have to be priced between Rs 3,500 and 10,000 for the next three months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Satyadev_Ram

Satyadev Kumar Ram RT @SFI_CEC: A large part of West Bengal and Odisha is badly affected by the cyclone Amphan. The calamity is unprecedented, we demand this… 6 seconds ago

Imkarthik996

कार्तिक धल RT @AmitShah: We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities. I have also spoken to C… 10 seconds ago

Nilu719

Nikunj Patel RT @narendramodi: Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the enti… 11 seconds ago

ArvindGupta1221

Arvind Gupta RT @AskAnshul: Till now, Cyclone Amphan has claimed 12 lives. West Bengal & Odisha badly affected. Share these helpline numbers: 1. West… 18 seconds ago

Chittar44505763

Chittaranjan Pahari RT @rashtrapatibhvn: Pained by reports of loss of life and property caused by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. It is a doubly prec… 31 seconds ago

businessline

Business Line Here is the latest information about the #CycloneAmphan | Read https://t.co/GU3vPnAv5V 38 seconds ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Four additional teams of the #NDRF are being airlifted to #Kolkata on the request of the West Bengal government and… https://t.co/vM3j4M8Dju 39 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Railway Minister: More trains will resume to restore India to normalcy| Oneindia News [Video]

Railway Minister: More trains will resume to restore India to normalcy| Oneindia News

Piyush Goyal says more trains will resume soon, bookings to open across 1.7 lakh centres across the country from Friday; India's post covid lockdown flight plan guidelines out, masks mandatory, no..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published
Indian officials battle to clear roads devastated by cyclone Amphan [Video]

Indian officials battle to clear roads devastated by cyclone Amphan

Indian rescue officials are battling to clear debris and restore communication on roads devastated by cyclone Amphan. A small team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials worked in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:51Published