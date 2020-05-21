Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal CM announces compensation of Rs. 2.5 lakh for kin of deceased | Oneindia

Six hours of Cyclone Amphan's wrecking winds left Kolkata airport flooded and many structures within damaged.

Seventy-two people died in Bengal as winds at 120 km/hour and heavy rain left a trail of devastation.

Visuals from the Kolkata airport showed a flooded tarmac, runways and hangars.

In one area, the roof seemed to have caved in.

Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 2.5 lakh compensation to families of those who died in Cyclone Amphan.

Airlines will have to follow ticket price guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry when they restart some domestic flights.

A Delhi-Mumbai flight ticket will have to be priced between Rs 3,500 and 10,000 for the next three months.