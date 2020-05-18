Cyclone Amphan: What to expect, some do's and don'ts and the twin trouble of covid | Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Cyclone Amphan: What to expect, some do's and don'ts and the twin trouble of covid | Oneindia News
West Bengal and Odisha are braced for the cyclonic storm Amphan on May 20th.
This twin trouble comes at a time states are already dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The storm is expected to cause large scale damage upon landfall and weaken gradually.
Know how the states are prepared to battle the storm, what to expect and what to do and not do during the storm.
#CycloneAmphan