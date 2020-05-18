Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Amphan: What to expect, some do's and don'ts and the twin trouble of covid | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Cyclone Amphan: What to expect, some do's and don'ts and the twin trouble of covid | Oneindia News

Cyclone Amphan: What to expect, some do's and don'ts and the twin trouble of covid | Oneindia News

West Bengal and Odisha are braced for the cyclonic storm Amphan on May 20th.

This twin trouble comes at a time states are already dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The storm is expected to cause large scale damage upon landfall and weaken gradually.

Know how the states are prepared to battle the storm, what to expect and what to do and not do during the storm.

#CycloneAmphan

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News

West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for the landfall of tropical cyclone Amphan which will hit the states tomorrow and is expected to cause widespread damage; Home Secy Ajay Bhalla has written to the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published
Board exam schedules out: Class 10 & 12 exams in July, list on cbse.nic.in | Oneindia News [Video]

Board exam schedules out: Class 10 & 12 exams in July, list on cbse.nic.in | Oneindia News

Class 10th and 12th Board exams will take place in July, details out on cbse.nic.in and on HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal's Twitter handle. Apart from that, Karnataka has significantly eased curbs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:41Published