Piyush Goyal says more trains will resume soon, bookings to open across 1.7 lakh centres across the country from Friday; India's post covid lockdown flight plan guidelines out, masks mandatory, no extra baggage, web check-in must among other things; Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary; NDRF starts challenging restoration work amid destruction left by cyclone Amphan and protocols to follow for Covid-19.