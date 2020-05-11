Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:10s - Published 6 hours ago Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News India records biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases at 4,213; IRCTC begins online booking for 15 special passenger trains, may add more routes later; PM Modi to hold virtual meet with CMs, evaluate problems connected to lockdown and its relaxations; Centre tells states to ensure smooth movement of healthcare professionals and more news 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend