Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News

Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News

Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News

India records biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases at 4,213; IRCTC begins online booking for 15 special passenger trains, may add more routes later; PM Modi to hold virtual meet with CMs, evaluate problems connected to lockdown and its relaxations; Centre tells states to ensure smooth movement of healthcare professionals and more news

