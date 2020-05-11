After 50 days of lockdown, Railways to start passenger train service | Oneindia News
India witnesses highest single day rise with over 4000 coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.
This, even as India plans to gradually emerge from the lockdown with passenger train services to be begun tomorrow.
15 special trains connecting New Delhi with several destinations will be run daily and some weekly.
Booking to be done online only.