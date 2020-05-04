15 labourers run over by train in Maharashtra, they were heading back to MP | Oneindia News

15 migrant labourers dead after a goods train ran over them in Maharashtra's Aurangabad; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah express grief and say that the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is enquiring into the accident; India's evacuation operations for stranded nationals abroad is in full swing; Rahul Gandhi seeks transparency in lockdown exit strategy and more news



Tweets about this Fatema_0624 RT @vivekdahiya08: It has now become a daily pattern to wake up to news which is sad and demoralizing but reading about this heart wrenchin… 1 minute ago Aunti National RT @pbhushan1: Aurangabad:15 migrants run over by goods train; The migrant labourers walking to reach Chhattisgarh were run over by a goods… 2 minutes ago Gaurav RT @ANI: At around 5:15 am, unfortunately a freight train ran over some people which lead to the death of 16 labourers. We are looking in t… 3 minutes ago Antony Idhaya Amalan_L RT @radhikabordia: This isn't an accident. You don't need an investigation to understand what happened - a lockdown without planning, no s… 3 minutes ago Abhishek RT @kamleshsutar: The heartwreching sight of 'Rotis' lying on the track besides the dead bodies of #MigrantLabourers sums it all up ! The… 4 minutes ago Vinod G🇮🇳 RT @Hautex_India: Aurangabad: 15 migrants, on way to home in Chhattisgarh, run over by goods train https://t.co/k3LyXx1EVq via @indiatoday 4 minutes ago ♥ Shaggy ♥ 🌟 RT @Arssshhhh: Aurangabad: 16 migrants returning to Madhya Pradesh run over by goods train, inquiry ordered - India News 2020 😢😢😢 https:/… 6 minutes ago Vivek Dahiya It has now become a daily pattern to wake up to news which is sad and demoralizing but reading about this heart wre… https://t.co/mpcfERvHsk 7 minutes ago