15 labourers run over by train in Maharashtra, they were heading back to MP | Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:43s - Published
15 labourers run over by train in Maharashtra, they were heading back to MP | Oneindia News
15 migrant labourers dead after a goods train ran over them in Maharashtra's Aurangabad; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah express grief and say that the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is enquiring into the accident; India's evacuation operations for stranded nationals abroad is in full swing; Rahul Gandhi seeks transparency in lockdown exit strategy and more news