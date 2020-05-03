Sonia slams Centre for charging train fare from migrants, says Cong will pay | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:34s
Sonia Gandhi says Congress workers will bear travel cost for migrant labourers; Railways maintains nominal fare has to be charged to deter general public from availing train services; Niti Aayog recommends converting train coaches into COVID-19 only hospitals in small cities and villages; Liquor shops and salons reopen in many orange and green zones across India and more news #SoniaGandhi #IndiaLockdown3.0

RanaKushalSingh

#CitizenOfIndia Kushal Singh RT @RanaKushalSingh: 'Will bear travel cost of migrants': #SoniaGandhi slams Centre for ignoring Congress' demands on train fare. It is out… 29 minutes ago

akhilrex

Akhil I still don't understand why the govt even let this happen in the first place? What was the rationale behind chargi… https://t.co/r2vqIo1U8z 32 minutes ago

NAGANNAsays

NAGARAJU GOLKONDA🇮🇳 RT @news18dotcom: "It is disturbing that the Central Government and the Rail Ministry are charging them for train tickets in this hour of c… 43 minutes ago

RanaKushalSingh

#CitizenOfIndia Kushal Singh 'Will bear travel cost of migrants': #SoniaGandhi slams Centre for ignoring Congress' demands on train fare. It is… https://t.co/ohnAk9TQAn 43 minutes ago

sanwar_agrawal

S. M. Instead of just making statements Sonia Gandhi must make public actual amount spent by Cong towards special trains… https://t.co/BcD4onc2nf 1 hour ago

Chetna2814

Chetna ChandiRamani RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Sonia Gandhi slams Centre over railways charging train fare from migrant workers https://t.co/posexmhf7X #coronavirus… 1 hour ago

nsudha13

Sudha N सुधा సుధ And this is why we need an opposition, Bhakts... #SoniaGandhi https://t.co/nXpPP4CA8o 2 hours ago

rumikabhatija

#!$^$!# Aur ye laga sixer. Sonia fir champion. https://t.co/TKWb6q1IHW I am glad that they are doing this. It is really s… https://t.co/3PSC6cfXSh 2 hours ago


Lockdown 3.0: What you can and cannot do for the next 2 weeks | Oneindia News [Video]

Lockdown 3.0: What you can and cannot do for the next 2 weeks | Oneindia News

India enters the second extension of the lockdown with considerable relaxations on curbs. E-commerce delivery for all items, cab aggregators, salon services allowed to operate in orange and green..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:45Published
Watch: Over 800 UP migrant workers reach Lucknow in a special train from Nashik [Video]

Watch: Over 800 UP migrant workers reach Lucknow in a special train from Nashik

First special train ferrying UP migrants reached Lucknow on May 3 amid lockdown. More than 800 migrant workers arrived in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik. The migrant workers travelled in...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published