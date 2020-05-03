Sonia slams Centre for charging train fare from migrants, says Cong will pay | Oneindia News
Sonia slams Centre for charging train fare from migrants, says Cong will pay | Oneindia News
Sonia Gandhi says Congress workers will bear travel cost for migrant labourers; Railways maintains nominal fare has to be charged to deter general public from availing train services; Niti Aayog recommends converting train coaches into COVID-19 only hospitals in small cities and villages; Liquor shops and salons reopen in many orange and green zones across India and more news #SoniaGandhi #IndiaLockdown3.0