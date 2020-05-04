Global  

Amid massive row, Centre says never talked about charging migrant workers train fare | Oneindia News

Amid massive row, Centre says never talked about charging migrant workers train fare | Oneindia News

Amid massive row, Centre says never talked about charging migrant workers train fare | Oneindia News

In a huge row over special trains to take migrants to their home states, the government said today that it had never talked about charging the workers train fare.

85 per cent fare will be borne by railways and the rest by state governments, said a top Health Ministry official.

India will begin the repatriation of tens of thousands of Indians stranded abroad from May 7, the government announced on Monday.

About 200 people have been quarantined after they came in contact with 14 coronavirus positive migrant workers who came from five states to Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The Jharkhand government will not implement any of the relaxations granted by the Centre from Monday and has decided to extend "total" lockdown in the state for two more weeks till May 17 and more news

