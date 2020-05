Aviation Ministry may try to restart international flights by August | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:54s - Published 3 hours ago Aviation Ministry may try to restart international flights by August | Oneindia News Over 40 lakh migrants have been ferried back to their hometowns aboard shramik special trains, 80% of them were bound to Bihar and UP; Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri says India may try to restart international passenger flights by August; Rahul Gandhi shares video of his latest interaction with migrant workers in Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar; US President Donald Trump is advocating for the reopening of churches and other religious places of worship and more news 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend