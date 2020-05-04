Global  

Craig Revel Horwood: Socially-distanced Strictly could be even more spectacular

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Craig Revel Horwood has said Strictly Come Dancing could be “even more spectacular” if the show goes ahead using social-distancing measures.

Shows including Love Island, the Great British Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent have been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the judge has said he hopes the BBC flagship show goes ahead.

