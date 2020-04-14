Love Island has been cancelled for this summer
Love Island has been cancelled for this summer The hugely popular ITV2 dating show won't be returning this summer, with bosses pulling the plug and admitting they would not be able to guarantee the safety of the contestants during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said: Meanwhile, an insider noted that preparations for the axed summer edition will instead be deferred to the winter version in 2021.