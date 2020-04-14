Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Love Island has been cancelled for this summer The hugely popular ITV2 dating show won't be returning this summer, with bosses pulling the plug and admitting they would not be able to guarantee the safety of the contestants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said: Meanwhile, an insider noted that preparations for the axed summer edition will instead be deferred to the winter version in 2021.

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island summer series cancelled over coronavirus risk

Producers have reportedly found it impossible to arrange filming amid the coronavirus pandemic
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


Love Island: ITV2 series won't return until 2021

The ITV2 reality show will not go ahead with this summer's series, but it will return in 2021.
BBC News - Published


