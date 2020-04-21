McDonald's on the First Day of Fast Food Shops Reopening

Occurred on April 28, 2020 / Whakatane, New Zealand Info from Licensor: On the first day of level 3 here in New Zealand after being in lockdown for 5 weeks and no fast food shops to feed the hunger.

The Government allowed fast food shops to open for drive-through only.

The queues of cars all over the country resulted in shortages of some ingredients in a few stores and some having to close.