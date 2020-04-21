Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > McDonald's on the First Day of Fast Food Shops Reopening

McDonald's on the First Day of Fast Food Shops Reopening

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:47s - Published
McDonald's on the First Day of Fast Food Shops Reopening

McDonald's on the First Day of Fast Food Shops Reopening

Occurred on April 28, 2020 / Whakatane, New Zealand Info from Licensor: On the first day of level 3 here in New Zealand after being in lockdown for 5 weeks and no fast food shops to feed the hunger.

The Government allowed fast food shops to open for drive-through only.

The queues of cars all over the country resulted in shortages of some ingredients in a few stores and some having to close.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: McDonald's by the post-lockdown numbers: 300,000 burgers, 30,000 coffees, 125,000 transactions

Covid 19 coronavirus: McDonald's by the post-lockdown numbers: 300,000 burgers, 30,000 coffees, 125,000 transactionsMore than 300,000 McDonald's burgers were devoured in the first day of level 3, nearly half of those...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Throngs of people queue to get KFC and McDonald's as New Zealand lockdown measures eased [Video]

Throngs of people queue to get KFC and McDonald's as New Zealand lockdown measures eased

Massives queues were seen around Auckland fast-food outlets after New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown measures were eased on April 28. Footage shows scores of vehicles waiting for both KFC and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published
Five Chains Offering Free Food To Healthcare Workers and First Responders [Video]

Five Chains Offering Free Food To Healthcare Workers and First Responders

1. Starbucks 2. Krispy Kreme 3. Nando’s Peri-Peri 4. Tropical Smoothie Cafe 5. McDonald’s

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published