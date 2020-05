It's 'Highly Unlikely' That 'Murder Hornet' Is In Maryland, State Says Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published 8 minutes ago It's 'Highly Unlikely' That 'Murder Hornet' Is In Maryland, State Says After reports that a roughly 2-inch long insect known as the "murder hornet" has made its way to the U.S. for the first time ever into Washington State, the Maryland Department of Agriculture says it received many calls on Monday about the hornet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this