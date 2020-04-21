Roswell New Mexico S02E09 The Diner

Global  

Roswell, New Mexico 2x09 "The Diner" Season 2 Episode 9 Promo trailer HD - AISHA TYLER DIRECTS THE EPISODE - After uncovering a surprising connection to their past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) learn the painful truth about the night Tripp (guest star Jason Behr) attacked their mothers.

Meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) confronts his father (Trevor St.

John) about their troubled family history.

Elsewhere, Kyle's (Michael Trevino) first date with Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) takes an awkward turn after Liz (Jeanine Mason) inadvertently becomes a third wheel.

Nathan Dean also stars.

Aisha Tyler directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Carina Adly MacKenzie and teleplay by Steve Stringer, Alanna Bennet & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#209).

Original airdate 5/11/2020.

Roswell, New Mexico 2x09 Promo/Preview "The Diner" Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 9 Promo Roswell, New Mexico 2x09 Promo "The Diner" (HD) #RoswellNM #RoswellNewMexico » Watch Roswell, New Mexico Mondays at 9:00pm on The CW » Starring: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino

