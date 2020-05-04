Global  

Delhi govt imposes "Special Corona Fee" on liquor, long queues witnessed in Laxmi Nagar

Delhi govt imposes 'Special Corona Fee' on liquor, long queues witnessed in Laxmi Nagar

Amid lockdown 3.0 and followed relaxations, people line up outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.

Delhi Government has imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat COVID-19, has been extended till May 17 along with some relaxations depending on green, orange and red zones.

