Delhi govt imposes "Special Corona Fee" on liquor, long queues witnessed in Laxmi Nagar
Amid lockdown 3.0 and followed relaxations, people line up outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.
Delhi Government has imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor.
The nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat COVID-19, has been extended till May 17 along with some relaxations depending on green, orange and red zones.