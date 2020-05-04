Delhi govt imposes "Special Corona Fee" on liquor, long queues witnessed in Laxmi Nagar Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published now Delhi govt imposes "Special Corona Fee" on liquor, long queues witnessed in Laxmi Nagar Amid lockdown 3.0 and followed relaxations, people line up outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Delhi Government has imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor. The nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat COVID-19, has been extended till May 17 along with some relaxations depending on green, orange and red zones.

