Man showers flower petals on people standing in queues outside liquor shops, calls them 'economy of country'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
A man showered flower petals on people standing in queues outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi.

Amid lockdown extension, people in large numbers thronged the liquor stores and stood in long queues waiting for their turn.

The man said, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money".

