Coronavirus cases and deaths in Nevad, May 5 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 10 minutes ago Coronavirus cases and deaths in Nevad, May 5 According to the health state department, we've seen a decrease in deaths in our state. 28 people have died since last week compared to the 62 deaths the week before. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus cases and deaths in Nevad, May 5 THE CORONAVIRUS.ACCORDING TO THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT - WE'VE SEEN ADECREASE IN DEATHS IN OURSTATE.28 PEOPLE HAVE DIED SINCE LASTWEEK COMPARED TO 62 DEATHS THEWEEK BEFORE.THE TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHOHAVE DIED IN THE STATE OFNEVADA - IS 266.MORE THAN 54-HUNDRED PEOPLEHAVE TESTED POSITIVE.THIS MORNING - MANY STATES HAVEEASED RESTRICTIONS A





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Migrants taking train to Bihar from Surat say 'paid more than ticket price' | Oneindia News



With 195 deaths and 3,900 COVID-19 new cases reported since Monday, the death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,568 on Tuesday while the total number of infections jumped to 46, 433... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:45 Published 3 hours ago Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread



Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the state of emergency through the end of May. Shinzo Abe, via statement Japanโ€™s death toll.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 22 hours ago