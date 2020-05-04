Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
'Jojo Rabbit' Director Taika Waititi to Helm Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movie His involvement with the legendary sci-fi series was revealed on "May the 4th." According to Complex, Waititi will co-write the film's script along with '1917's' Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

@starwars, via Instagram The 'Thor: Ragnarok' director is no stranger to the 'Star Wars' universe.

The New Zealand native directed the season finale of 'The Mandalorian' and provided the voice for robot IG-11.

Information on Waititi's film, including its title and release date, remain unknown.

Another "May the 4th" official announcement involves 'Russian Doll' co-creator Leslye Headland.

A post on the 'Star Wars' Instagram account says Headland will oversee a new series on Disney+.

Other upcoming 'Star Wars' Disney+ shows include an Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused project and a prequel to 'Rogue One.'

