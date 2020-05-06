Shailene Woodley eyes Star Wars role The 'Divergent' star would love to have a lead role in the science fiction film series but would be just as happy being an extra.

Appearing on Conan At Home, she said: And Shailene could be in luck as it was recently revealed there will be a new 'Star Wars' feature film, directed by Taika Waititi.

The filmmaker has been lined up to helm and write an upcoming new movie in the hugely popular sci-fi franchise, which will be set for a theatrical release.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns will assist Taika in co-writing the script for the film, which does not yet have a confirmed title or release date.