Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dems Want Elizabeth Warren as VP, Poll Finds

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Dems Want Elizabeth Warren as VP, Poll Finds

Dems Want Elizabeth Warren as VP, Poll Finds

Dems Want Elizabeth Warren as VP, Poll Finds The new poll was conducted by CBS News/YouGov, and was released on Sunday.

It states that 71 percent of registered Democrats, and those who lean Democrat, think presumptive candidate Joe Biden should pick Sen.

Elizabeth Warren as his running mate.

Biden has stated he will pick a woman to share his 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.

According to the poll, 59 percent think he should pick Senator Kamala Harris.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was named by 50 percent of those who were polled.

The poll showed that Warren was the top choice of white voters.

According to the poll, black Democrat voters are split among the top three choices: Warren, Harris and Abrams.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErinLodes

Erin Lodes RT @WarrenDemocrat: .@ewarren has a plan to finish what FDR started, and it could give Democrats a fighting chance in farm country and smal… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Battleground State Voters Weigh in on Joe Biden’s Potential Female VP Pick [Video]

Battleground State Voters Weigh in on Joe Biden’s Potential Female VP Pick

With Joe Biden the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party, the next thought turns to his VP pick, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the results of what voters in some battleground states think.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:21Published