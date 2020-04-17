Dems Want Elizabeth Warren as VP, Poll Finds The new poll was conducted by CBS News/YouGov, and was released on Sunday.

It states that 71 percent of registered Democrats, and those who lean Democrat, think presumptive candidate Joe Biden should pick Sen.

Elizabeth Warren as his running mate.

Biden has stated he will pick a woman to share his 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.

According to the poll, 59 percent think he should pick Senator Kamala Harris.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was named by 50 percent of those who were polled.

The poll showed that Warren was the top choice of white voters.

According to the poll, black Democrat voters are split among the top three choices: Warren, Harris and Abrams.