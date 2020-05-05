BMV patrons having trouble with service amidst reopening

44news reporter marisa patwa has more although teens sadly won't be able to take their road skills test just yet?

But people are now allowed inside of bmvs for the first time since march 24th.

They were originally set to open back up on april 7th, which of course was extended again by gov.

Eric holcomb.

But several of the one hundred and thirty one indiana bmv branches will now allow i?

Person traffic for transactions unable to be completed online?

Including testing for commercial driver license, learners permit, identification card, knowledge testing and title transfers.

But even with the bmv being open, people are still having trouble getting serviced.

"if i don't get it reinstated quick enough i'm not going to be able to go to work.

And then i'm out of a job and don't need that when i've got kids."

Toyota worker johnathan was needing to replace his plates.

But was unaware he needed an appointment.

"over all?

I understand you know with the whole virus situation going on that we have to you know slowly open everything up.

But getting information out is more important.

So that way?

People aren't getting into a situation like i am."

But even when he did call, he still didn't get answers.

And was told after sitting their for about ten minutes that it was going to take about ninety seven minutes before they got anything taken care of.

I really don't have time for that.

But try not to worry if your driver's license or registration is expired?

Because gov.

Holcomb is advising law enforcement to not issue