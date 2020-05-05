Tech Report: Hand-washing station concept

Handwashing machine that kills 99 percent of germs. jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

High-tech handwashing stations have been popping up in grocery stores.

One popular high-tech handwashing station designed by meritech is "100% touch-free" and can clean your hands in 12 seconds.

Executives of the company hope the handwashing stations can replace traditional sinks in the future.

******* apple today the 13-inch macbook pro with the new magic keyboard.

Apple says it's the best typing experience ever on a mac notebook.

The new macbook pro also has double the storage and 80 percent faster graphics performance.

******** teacher's appreciation week is just starting up, and the google homepage is kicking it off with a new google doodle.

Through a partnership with the national teacher of the year program, the latest doodle was designed with the help of the state teachers of the year for 2020.

Google says search interest for "how to thank a teacher" triple in april, as compared to the month before.

******* amazon is giving prime subscribers 8 free games worth over $100 all you need is a twitch account, which is also free.

They range from puzzles, to music to art games.

All you have to do is click claim for one or more of them, then they're instantly added to your