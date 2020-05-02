Global  

Global Coronavirus Deaths Surge To Over A Quarter Of A Million People

Coronavirus deaths around the world climbed to over 250,000 while recorded infections topped 3.6 million.

North America and European countries have recorded the most new deaths and confirmed cases.

Numbers are however climbing in Latin America, Africa, and Russia according to Reuters.

Globally, there were 3,914 new deaths and 75,646 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The United States has the world’s highest total of infections at 1.2 million and 69,000 deaths.

Despite the staggering numbers, the US government is moving forward with plans to reopen businesses.

The loosening of lockdown is projected to result in more than 135, 000 American deaths by August.

