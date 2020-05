Netflix Releases 'Space Force' Trailer With Steve Carell, Elon Musk Shares First Photo of Newborn & More | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 hours ago Netflix Releases 'Space Force' Trailer With Steve Carell, Elon Musk Shares First Photo of Newborn & More | THR News Elon Musk shares the first pic of his baby, an 'Extraction' sequel is in the works, Selena Gomez is cooking up a TV series and the trailer for Steve Carell's new Netflix comedy is here.