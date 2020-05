Nursing home deaths account for nearly half of WNY COVID-19 deaths

TAKING TO PUSH FORMORE PROTECTIONFOR OUR SENIORS.NEW REPORTEDNURSING HOMEDEATHS CONTINUE TOSHOW A TROUBLINGTREND ACROSS NEWYORK STATE, BUTESPECIALLY IN THEWESTERN NEW YORKREGION.NURSING HOMES.WESAID FROM DAY 1 ARETHE MOSTVULNERABLE PLACE.BUT THE GOVERNORIS STILL WARY OF THELATEST FIGURES.I WOULD JUST HAVE ACAVEAT WITH ALL OFTHESE, I THINKTHEY'RE GOING TOCHANGE OVER TIME.AT HOME STATEASSEMBLYMAN SEANRYAN IS PRESSINGTHE STATEDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH TO DO MORE.WE DON'T HAVE ANURSING HOMEREGULATORY SYSTEMSET UP TO HANDLETHIS CRISIHE'S CALLING FORSTRICTER, UN-ANNOUNCEDINSPECTIONS -- WHICHTHE D-O-H HASAGREED TO -- ANDHARSHER FINANCIALPENALTIES.IT'S NOT JUST ABOUTSAYING GOTCHA, IT'SABOUT SAYING WHATDO YOU NEED?

DO YOUHAVE ENOUGH PPE?

DOYOU HAVE ENOUGHSTAFF?

IS YOURCURRENT SYSTEMBEING OVERWHELMED?THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH HASRECEIVED 25-HUNDRED NURSINGHOME COMPLAINTSSINCE MARCH 1.IT REALLY COMEDOWN TO THATNURSING HOME HAS TOKNOW WHAT ITS LIMITSARE, WHO IT CANPROVIDE CARE FORAND WHO IT CAN'TAND WE HAVEALTERNATIVES.I THINK WE NEED TOTALK ABOUT REMOVINGPEOPLE FROMNURSING HOMES, ANDSHIFTING THEM TOOTHER NURSINGHOMES IN OURCOMMUNITIES THATHAVE THE CAPACITY.LAWMAKERS AREASKING NURSINGHOMES TO SPEAK UPIF THEY CAN'T HANDLEPATIENT-LOAD ANDHAVE SEPARATEMEASURES FORCOVID-CASES SO THESTATE CAN STEP IN.YOU DO EVERYTHINGYOU CAN, BUT AT THESAME TIME YOU CAN'TDO EVERYTHING.RYAN ALSO INSISTS ONMORE TRANSPARENCYON POOR FINDINGSFOR FAMILIES AND THEPUBLIC.GOING IN, WORKINGCOOPERATIVELY WITHTHE OPERATORS,RECOGNIZINGOPERATORS WHO ARENOT COOPERATIVE,THEN WE CAN