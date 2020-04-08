Global  

Trump Blames Mueller Investigation, Impeachment For Not Replenishing Medical Stockpile

President Donald Trump spoke with ABC News on Tuesday.

Trump was asked about having insufficient medical equipment stockpiles to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, he said he had "a lot of things going on" during his three years in the White House.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the Obama administration for leaving him 'empty cupboards' with respect to the stockpile.

