CVA's Dihrberg to play football for Utica College

Send-offs with a local football player staying in the area to continue his career in college.

Michael dihrberg of central valley academy will be heading to utica college to play for the pioneers in the fall.

Spending 2019 as the thunder quarterback - dihrberg will enter the u-c roster as a defensive back.

A captain on c-v-a - he had 17 total touchdowns in 2019 - 13 passing - three rushing and one kick return.

He was the first team all class-b east quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball - he was fifth team all- state with four interceptions.

Dihrberg was also the arcaro senior bowl m-v-p.

He will join c-v-a teammate branden gokey on the pioneers.

The c-v-a girls soccer team had a run for the ages last fall - so it's no surprise many of their players aregoing e next level.

Six thunder seniors have committed to play college soccer beginning in the fall.

Central valley went 21-2-1 this past season - winning the program's first section title and making it all the way to the state final...finishing as the class b runner- up.

All-time leading scorer reilly rich is heading to nazareth college.

--- jazmyn gillette will stay local and attend herkiemer.

--- camryn stone is going to suny cortland.

--- cierra doolen will play for russell sage college.

--- bella bunce also remaining in the area to