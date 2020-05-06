All the Pretty Horses Movie (2000) - Matt Damon, Henry Thomas, Penélope Cruz Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:34s - Published 6 days ago All the Pretty Horses Movie (2000) - Matt Damon, Henry Thomas, Penélope Cruz All the Pretty Horses Movie trailer (2000) - Plot synopsis: Two Texas cowboys head to Mexico in search of work, but soon find themselves in trouble with the law after one of them falls in love with a wealthy rancher's daughter. Director: Billy Bob Thornton Writers: Cormac McCarthy, Ted Tally Stars: Matt Damon, Henry Thomas, Penélope Cruz Genre: Drama, Romance 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this