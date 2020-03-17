Local gym owners react to ongoing closure

Governor tate reeves continues to loosen restrictions across the state,,, but some businesses must stay closed ,,, including gyms ... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson joins us live after talking with local gym owners who are ready to meet the governor's guidelines ... the owners at premiere fitness say they're ready to open..... but they're trying their best to be patient... stronger than before "when things get back to normal or close to normal and we're able to open the doors will be open."

Premiere athletix and premiere lady closed 7 weeks ago but they hope opening day for them will come soon... "businesses that cannot sustain person to person contact.

Salons, gyms, clubs."

All remain closed... owners chris and his wife kristi beckish posted their frustration on social media....... "it just seems like a select few are being left behind and a post was made on facebook and it certainly has taken off."

(facebook post will be on screen) several people agreed and commented on the post..

And shared it with others.

The owners said they don't agree with the restrictions but said they would not defy the governor's order... "kristi and i decided that getting open was not the best thing to do for the safety of our members and the integrity of our business.

If the governor says you can't open then by golly you probably better not get open."

In the meantime, the company is making improvements to the gym...and increasing safety and sanitary measures for when members finally return.

"the first course of action is to put our safety plan in line so when our members come in they know what our expectations are able to see what we the owners of the facility are expecting of them.

Certainly, hoping that they don't come in with an elevated temperature.

Whatever we have to do, we will do.

Premiere offered a new workout option for members to use away from the gym...and it's free... "we've been able to engage our members and customers with personal training workouts ,1 on 1 workout online."

C hris and kristi beckish have faith that the gym will survive... "through all the obstacles that life brings you've got to stick together.

Premiere is going to stand together and we will rise.

We will come back stronger than before."

The governor's order expires on may 11... so far there's no word on what will happen with gyms..

Live in tupelo, kt wtva 9 news... local barbers