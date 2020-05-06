Global  

To wear a mask or not to wear a mask?

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
To wear a mask or not to wear a mask?
President Trump toured a factory making masks in Arizona.
To wear a mask or not to wear a mask?

To 3 times a week./// president trump made a stop in phoenix this afternoon?

Touring a factory making ?95 masks.

So did the president decide to wear a mask himself?

The answer to that question?

Is no.

The president was wearing goggles during the tour.

Earlier today, president trump said he would wear a mask if they required it.

Some of his aides who were with him weren't wearing masks either.

The mask controversy stems from vice president mike pence's visit to the mayo clinic last week when he was criticized for not wearing a face covering.

I think he probably should have had a mask, i mean it's a hospital.

Yes i do, he ought to be wearing one of them masks.

On sunday, vice president pence did say he regretted not wearing a mask during his visit to the mayo clinic.



