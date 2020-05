Runoff Election For 25th Congressional District Looms During Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:25s - Published 6 days ago Runoff Election For 25th Congressional District Looms During Coronavirus Pandemic Kristy Smith (D) and Mike Garcia (R) will face off next week to fill California's 25th Congressional District's seat, left vacant by former Rep. Katie Hill in November. 0

Nebraska, Wisconsin hold elections amid virus Nebraska holds statewide elections including a presidential primary Tuesday while one rural Wisconsin...

Tm RT @Tm65560550: To SoCal's 25th District Democrats: Vote for Christy Smith in the CA-25 Congressional District Special Runoff Election.… 20 hours ago Tm To SoCal's 25th District Democrats: Vote for Christy Smith in the CA-25 Congressional District Special Runoff Ele… https://t.co/Pd5Qh0qtiw 20 hours ago Russell Glass RT @CBSLA: ELECTION 2020: The 25th Congressional District special runoff election looks a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic,… 5 days ago CBS Los Angeles ELECTION 2020: The 25th Congressional District special runoff election looks a little different due to the coronavi… https://t.co/KYhfvqPCYK 6 days ago Joan M Wallis RT @CBSLA: In just one week, voters in Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley will decide who will fill former Rep. Katie Hill's 25th Congre… 6 days ago JoAnne Williams Special Runoff Election For 25th Congressional District Looms Ahead During Pandemic https://t.co/1qE02Vl0bd #SmartNews 6 days ago Jack Pitney Spoke to @ChrisVHolmstrom of KCAL about the special election in #CA25. https://t.co/Tv6W8ucDnL 6 days ago