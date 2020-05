He had to resolve those flaws before he tied the knot with Hailey in 2018.



Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage



Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage Bieber admitted he used to struggle with "insecurities" surrounding "jealousy" and "forgiveness." He had to resolve those flaws before he tied the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 13 hours ago Justin Bieber & Hailey Speak On Their Break Up



The Weeknd is a virgin. Grimes is a mother. Plus - Justin Bieber is work in progress. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:09 Published 14 hours ago