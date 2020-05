Some students return to schools in Wuhan Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published 15 minutes ago Some students return to schools in Wuhan A select number of schools in Wuhan reopened on Wednesday as the Chinese city eased coronavirus restrictions. State TV China Central Television reported senior students in 121 schools returned to campus. 0

